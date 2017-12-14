Create the Kings in WWE 2K18

Do you love the Kings, video games, and professional wrestling? If so, we have a unique opportunity for you!

We’re seeking fans who play WWE 2K18 to create Kings players within the game to be featured in future videos.

Here are the players past and present that we’re looking for specifically:

- De’Aaron Fox

- Buddy Hield

- Garrett Temple

- Willie Cauley-Stein

- Kosta Koufos

- Vince Carter

- George Hill

- Doug Christie

If you’re up for the task, you can submit screenshots of your created player after they’ve been uploaded to Community Creations in WWE 2K18, along with your Xbox gamertag or Playstation PSN to kramos@kings.com.

The deadline for submissions will be midnight on December 31, 2017.