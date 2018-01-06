Cauley-Stein Posterizes Defender
The Kings center capped an exciting sequence with an alley-oop finish.
A 10-point opening frame for Willie Cauley-Stein was capped with one of the big man’s most exciting dunks of the season.
Malachi Richardson connected with No. 00 for an alley-oop that sent Golden 1 Center into a frenzy.
Watch the highlight below:
If anyone is looking for some new home decor, you could always put up this nice new Willie Cauley-Stein poster. pic.twitter.com/zrUqX7twus
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 7, 2018