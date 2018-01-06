Cauley-Stein Posterizes Defender

The Kings center capped an exciting sequence with an alley-oop finish.
by Shahbaz Khan
Managing Editor, Digital
Posted: Jan 06, 2018

A 10-point opening frame for Willie Cauley-Stein was capped with one of the big man’s most exciting dunks of the season.

Malachi Richardson connected with No. 00 for an alley-oop that sent Golden 1 Center into a frenzy.

Watch the highlight below:

