Cauley-Stein Continues Strong Play in Portland

Barely 24 hours removed from a standout performance for Sactown while playing as a reserve, Willie Cauley-Stein shined yet again. Eclipsing 30 minutes in consecutive contests for the first time this season, No. 00 proved to make every minute count in the rare back-to-back set versus the Trail Blazers.

In his last two games as part of the NBA’s highest scoring bench unit, the third-year center turned in his best games of 2017-18. Combined, Trill averaged 40 points, 9.5 rebounds, two steals and a block to spark Sacramento.

While Friday’s win was a testament to Willie’s offensive abilities, during Saturday's 102-90 loss, the Kentucky product’s intensity and focus on both sides of the ball was highlighted as Cauley-Stein was constantly in Portland passing lanes, contesting shots, leaping for boards, and even drilling his first career three-pointer.

“I’m starting to unlock something in the game that I’ve been working on for a long time,” told Trill to The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones following Friday’s victory.

His activity on both ends of the court has been evident as of late, and will be needed against an equally active Denver frontcourt come Monday night at Golden 1 Center.