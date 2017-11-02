Casting Call: Toddler Fox Trot

The Kings are looking for Sacramento’s speediest youngsters to compete in the first-ever Fox Trot at Golden 1 Center!
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 02, 2017

The purple and black are looking to break new ground with the first every Kings Toddler Fox Trot this month.

We’re seeking all walking toddlers 12-36 months old to partake in a thrilling competition at Golden 1 Center during the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, November 17. These little tykes will face off in a race while donning their very own fox costumes provided for the race (in honor of a certain Sacramento rookie sensation).

If you believe your toddler has what it takes, submit a video of your son or daughter below!

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 PM PDT on Friday, November 10.

Rules

