Casting Call: Toddler Fox Trot

The purple and black are looking to break new ground with the first every Kings Toddler Fox Trot this month.

We’re seeking all walking toddlers 12-36 months old to partake in a thrilling competition at Golden 1 Center during the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, November 17. These little tykes will face off in a race while donning their very own fox costumes provided for the race (in honor of a certain Sacramento rookie sensation).

If you believe your toddler has what it takes, submit a video of your son or daughter below!

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 PM PDT on Friday, November 10.