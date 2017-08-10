Casting Call: Kings Street Team

Think you have what it takes to entertain and engage with 17,500 fans? Now's your chance!

We’re looking for Dancers, Breakers, Gymnasts and Cheerleaders with big personalities to create an entertaining Street Team for the 2017-18 Kings season at Golden 1 Center. This new team will be in attendance at Kings Home games, interacting with fans, playing games on the concourse, and throwing out t-shirts in the upper bowl!

Upload a short 1-2 minute video telling us why you have the energy, passion, and talent to entertain a packed house of Kings fans at Golden 1 Center. Be sure to show off your personality!

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25, 2017. Videos will be reviewed, and selected candidates will be invited to attend a private audition later this Summer.