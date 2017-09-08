Casting Call: Kings Kid Reporters

Think you have what it takes to interview Kings players and make fans laugh? Now's your chance!

We’re looking for talented youngsters ages 5-10 with big personalities to join our Entertainment Department to create fun videos for use at Kings games and online.

Parents, upload a short 1-2 minute video of your little reporter in action! They can interview their brother, sister, grandparents or even the family dog.

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on September 18, 2017. Videos will be reviewed, and selected candidates will be invited to attend a private audition.