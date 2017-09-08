Casting Call: Kings Kid Reporters
Calling young fans with king-sized personalities to become our new Kid Reporters!
Think you have what it takes to interview Kings players and make fans laugh? Now's your chance!
We’re looking for talented youngsters ages 5-10 with big personalities to join our Entertainment Department to create fun videos for use at Kings games and online.
Parents, upload a short 1-2 minute video of your little reporter in action! They can interview their brother, sister, grandparents or even the family dog.
Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on September 18, 2017. Videos will be reviewed, and selected candidates will be invited to attend a private audition.