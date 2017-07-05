Casting Call: Kings Dunkers

Think you have what it takes to fly through the sky and dunk in front of thousands of fans? Now’s your chance!

We’re looking for ballers with vibrant, entertaining personalities to join the Kings Dunkers during the 2017-18 basketball season.

Here’s what you need to do:

Upload a short 1-2 minute video telling us why you have the energy, passion. and talent to entertain over 17,500 Kings fans at Golden 1 Center. However, let’s keep this simple – no dunking quite yet, we want to see your personalities!

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on July 20, 2017. Videos will be reviewed, and selected candidates will be invited back to Dunkers Auditions in July.