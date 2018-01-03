Carter's Infamous Dunk Recreated

One of the most memorable dunks in basketball history was recently reenacted.
by Josh Pierce
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jan 03, 2018

It’s been 17 years since the world witnessed Vince Carter take flight over 7’ 2” Frederic Weis during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

To pay homage to the historic dunk, on December 29, 2017, Air Canada’s former Memphis Grizzlies teammate DJ Stephens brought out Frederic Weis to mimic the slam during the NBA2k18 Dunk Contest in France.

Watch Stephens’ recreation below.


Tags
Carter, Vince, Kings, Featured

Related Content

New Year, Same Vince Carter

New Year, Same Vince Carter

Sports Performance Lab - Fusionetics

Sports Performance Lab - Fusionetics

Carter Leads Kings to Big Win Over Cavs

Carter Leads Kings to Big Win Over Cavs

Related Content

Carter, Vince

Kings

Featured