Carter's Infamous Dunk Recreated

It’s been 17 years since the world witnessed Vince Carter take flight over 7’ 2” Frederic Weis during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

To pay homage to the historic dunk, on December 29, 2017, Air Canada’s former Memphis Grizzlies teammate DJ Stephens brought out Frederic Weis to mimic the slam during the NBA2k18 Dunk Contest in France.

Watch Stephens’ recreation below.