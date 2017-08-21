Carter Named Most Influential Veteran

"Vince is probably the most athletic wing we've ever seen," said LeBron James in the NBPA video announcing new Kings guard Vince Carter's recent award.

On Friday, No. 15 was named by the NBA Players Association as the Most Influential Veteran, a distinction that is held around the League in the highest regard.

"He's been a staple of our generation," added Toronto Raptors All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan.

Watch the complete announcement below: