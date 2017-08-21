Carter Named Most Influential Veteran
LeBron James, Steph Curry and more discuss Vince Carter's Hall of Fame career following the Players Voice award announcement.
"Vince is probably the most athletic wing we've ever seen," said LeBron James in the NBPA video announcing new Kings guard Vince Carter's recent award.
On Friday, No. 15 was named by the NBA Players Association as the Most Influential Veteran, a distinction that is held around the League in the highest regard.
"He's been a staple of our generation," added Toronto Raptors All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan.
Watch the complete announcement below:
Half man, half amazing. Most Influential Veteran goes to the one and only @mrvincecarter15. #PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/V0lRvzh1Xf
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 18, 2017