Carter Named Most Influential Veteran

LeBron James, Steph Curry and more discuss Vince Carter's Hall of Fame career following the Players Voice award announcement.
by Jason Wise
Senior Manager, Digital
Posted: Aug 21, 2017

"Vince is probably the most athletic wing we've ever seen," said LeBron James in the NBPA video announcing new Kings guard Vince Carter's recent award.

On Friday, No. 15 was named by the NBA Players Association as the Most Influential Veteran, a distinction that is held around the League in the highest regard.

"He's been a staple of our generation," added Toronto Raptors All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan.

Watch the complete announcement below:


