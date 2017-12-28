Carter Leads Kings to Big Win Over Cavs

Even at 40-years-old, Vince Carter is still living up to his nickname of “Half Man, Half Amazing”.

The 20-year NBA veteran dropped a game-high 24 points for Sacramento and was crucial in helping the squad pull away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half for a 109-95 victory.

Carter was dazzling in the win, pulling out every trick in the book while shooting 10-for-12 from the field and making four of his five attempts from beyond the arc. VC’s play was reminiscent of his previous years in the Association, as he was igniting the Golden 1 Center crowd play after play.

This standout showing also marked the most points in a game by a 40-year-old since Michael Jordan’s final season in 2003.

No. 15’s efforts were joined by other crucial performances as well. Willie Cauley-Stein continued his string of strong play with his 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, four steals, and a game-high eight assists.

This victory also put the Kings in exclusive company, as they became the only team besides the Houston Rockets to have beaten the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Sacramento will continue its six-game home stand by hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, looking to build off of an impressive triumph.