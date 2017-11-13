Carter Continuing to Guide Young Kings

In the most recent entry of Vince Carter’s ongoing diary entries for The Undefeated, VC opened up about how he’s maintaining an optimistic outlook this season while keeping his gaze fixed on the future.

The eight-time All-Star discussed the dynamics of being an NBA player and how challenging it can be to navigate the course of a season.

“The reality is surviving the season. What that entails, in my opinion, is how do you handle the downs more so than the ups. With a young team, it’s about the ups and downs.”

“When you’re winning, you can feel yourself, get too confident and lose games you’re supposed to win,” wrote Carter. “But when you’re losing, it’s about how can you refocus and remain positive and figure it out. That’s where we are at right now. We are trying to figure it out.”

Additionally, the Kings veteran touched on the importance of the young team not just learning lessons through the struggles, but doing so in the right fashion.

“I’m a firm believer that if guys are going to learn, they are going to learn the right way,” wrote Carter. “We are trying to teach them how to play the game the right way instead of letting them go make mistakes learning the wrong way and two years later you have guys with two years of experience playing the wrong way. It is a frustrating thing for us all, but we still have to stay patient.”

