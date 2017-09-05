C-Webb to Appear in Uncle Drew Movie

On Tuesday, several interesting videos began appearing on Chris Webber's Instagram profile.

It was quickly revealed that the long-awaited feature film starring Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving's alter ego "Uncle Drew" was in production and several prominent NBA and WNBA players would be sharing the screen.

Next summer, the movie is expected to hit theaters and Shaqhille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie will display their acting chops.

According to ESPN, the film is expected to follow a group of friends who embark on a road trip to Rucker Park for one final basketball tournament.

Check out some of C-Webb's hilarious posts below: