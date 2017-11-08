Buddy Comes Up Big in Win Over Thunder

Hield turned in a strong performance in Sacramento’s first home triumph of the season.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 08, 2017

Going against am Oklahoma City team with a star-studded cast, Buddy Hield rose to the occasion last night en route to a Kings victory.

No. 24 poured in a game-high 21 points, along with seven rebounds and two steals. Hield knocked down seven of his nine field goal attempts while also going a perfect four-for-four from beyond the arc.

Sacramento overcame a slow start with a 32-point second quarter to rally and eventually knock off the Thunder 94-86 to secure the first home win of 2017-18.

Another key contributor was Zach Randolph, who established his dominance in the post game with his 18 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, rookie Justin Jackson tallied a career-best 16 points and four rebounds while also providing crucial help on the defensive side.

Sactown’s losing skid came to a halt with a statement win and now the Kings look to continue the positive momentum heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

