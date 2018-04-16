Buddy and Bogi Hit Coachella
The summer’s hottest music festival brings out celebrities, influencers and a couple Kings.
It’s officially the offseason for the Kings, and that means it’s time to wind down, relax and take some time off before getting back on the grind.
Coachella is known to attract the biggest stars and top influencers, so it’s only natural that Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic visited the desert as well.
Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd headline the two-weekend festival that began on Friday. Other acts included Migos, Cardi B, SZA, Vince Staples, Miguel, Tyler the Creator and more.
Eminem was the headliner this past Sunday, and it should come as no surprise that Bogi took in every bit of Detroit’s own legendary catalog.
Make way for #basketballeminem!
Man! NBA season number 1 in the books! A lot of ups and downs, but still proud on how much I have learned in 78 games I played this season! I would also like to thank to my people for support and making this year more special for me! Is time for big summer right now, I am really excited about it and can’t wait to start working on my game! #basketballeminem