Buddy and Bogi Hit Coachella

It’s officially the offseason for the Kings, and that means it’s time to wind down, relax and take some time off before getting back on the grind.

Coachella is known to attract the biggest stars and top influencers, so it’s only natural that Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic visited the desert as well.



Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd headline the two-weekend festival that began on Friday. Other acts included Migos, Cardi B, SZA, Vince Staples, Miguel, Tyler the Creator and more.

Eminem was the headliner this past Sunday, and it should come as no surprise that Bogi took in every bit of Detroit’s own legendary catalog.

Make way for #basketballeminem!