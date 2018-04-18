Bogi Returns to Where it All Began

There’s no place like home.

Bagdan Bogdanovic wasted no time this offseason hitting the road, first traveling to Coachella and now visiting Fenerbahce, his former Turkish Basketball League club.

“Big thanks to my family @fbbasketbol for taking care of me today,” said Bogi on Instagram. “Today I felt like I never left! Thank you fans for warm welcome and congrats team on a win tonight, that was most important!”

Bogdanovic averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his final season with the club. The decorated franchise won two consecutive Turkish League championships and Bogdanovic was named Turkish Super League Finals MVP in last season.

Take a look back at Bogdanovic’s best moments in his first season with the Kings and check out his complete season recap below.