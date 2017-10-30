Bogdanovic Stands Out in First Start

No. 8 turned in an impressive performance against the Washington Wizards during his first NBA start.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Oct 30, 2017

Rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic received the starting nod for the first time in his NBA career versus the Washington Wizards and responded in strong fashion.

The Serbian guard logged a team-high 15 points, three rebounds, and four steals in the game, while knocking down seven of his nine attempts from the field.

Though Sacramento could not overcome an early deficit that would have Washington take control of the game early, Bogdanovic’s play was certainly a bright spot.


While many fans are familiar with his offensive prowess, Bogdan made his presence felt on the defensive end of the ball while also turning his efforts into offense.


Sacramento now will embark on another three-game road trip, with the first stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers on Halloween night.

