Bogdanovic, Papagiannis Close Out Group Stage in Strong Fashion

The final games of EuroBasket 2017’s group stage have concluded as the 24 teams participating now prepare for the tournament portion which will crown the champion.

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led his Serbian team to a 4-1 record in group play, averaging a team high of 19.8 points per contest to go with averages of 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

In Serbia’s most recent contest, Bogdanovic poured in team highs in both points (15) and assists (9), en route to a 74-54 triumph over Belgium.

Papagiannis and Greece also cruised to a comfortable victory in their final group game, downing Poland 95-77 and improving the team’s record to 2-3. Papa G logged eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the win - also recording the highest plus/minus rating on the team with a +26.

As EuroBasket 2017 transitions to the tournament format, Greece and Papgiannis will be playing on Saturday, September 9 against Lithuania while Bogdanovic and Serbia will play the following day on September 10 against Hungary.

The single-elimination tournament will culminate in the final game on September 17 to crown the top team of EuroBasket.







