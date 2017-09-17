Bogdanovic Leads Serbia in Thrilling EuroBasket Finale

Though Serbia was missing key pieces for its national team entering EuroBasket 2017, Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped up in a big way to lead his country all the way to the finals of the biennial tournament.

The Serbian squad was ultimately defeated by Slovenia in the gold medal game, however, falling 93-85 in a matchup that was closely contested throughout. This resulted in a silver medal for Serbia - marking its highest finish in EuroBasket since winning silver back in 2009.

Bogdanovic led the way in the finale with 22 points, five assists, and four rebounds - capping off a remarkable run for Serbia and the Kings guard - who finished EuroBasket among the elite performers.

In his nine games played, Bogdanovic logged averages of 20.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

With the excitement of EuroBasket 2017 now coming to a close, the focus will shift for one of Sacramento’s newest players as he will look forward to making his highly anticipated NBA debut as the 2017-18 season approaches.







