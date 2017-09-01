Bogdanovic Drops 30 in Eurobasket Opener

The Kings rookie turned in a dominant performance to tip-off Eurobasket 2017.
Sep 01, 2017

On the heels of a championship run with Fenerbahce Istanbul in the Euroleague, Bogdan Bogdanovic continued his hot streak with a big-time performance in the opening contest of Eurobasket 2017.

Bogdanovic led his Serbian team to a 92-82 victory against Latvia - a squad that features a duo of NBA talent in Kristaps Porzingis and Davis Bertans.

The Kings guard poured in a game-high 30 points in the victory to go with four assists and three rebounds. His impressive game included a nasty crossover and three-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer as well as the dagger from long range to seal the game for Serbia.

With a victory in the first game of group play, Bogdanovic and Serbia will look to continue their winning ways heading into the next matchup against Russia on Saturday, September 2.



