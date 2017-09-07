Bogdanovic Dark Horse Candidate for ROTY?

Though Bogdan Bogdanovic has already made a name for himself through his accomplishments in international play, the new Kings guard is joining a talented 2017 NBA rookie class that may have him flying under the radar heading into his first season in the League.

With several impressive recent showings in Eurobasket 2017, however, he may not be under the radar for long.

Bogdanovic’s turning of heads seems to have begun already as Kevin O’Connor, an NBA Staff Writer for The Ringer, recently tweeted about No. 8’s potential as a “dark horse” for the Rookie of the Year award.



Bogdan Bogdanovic should be a Rookie of the Year dark horse. I understand why there's no hype, since there are bigger names, but watch out. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 5, 2017

Though he has yet to suit up in the NBA, Bogdanovic will be gearing up to open some eyes when he makes his NBA debut in just over a month for the purple and black.







