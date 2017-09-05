Bogdanovic Continues Clutch Play, Papagiannis Emerges in Eurobasket

The excitement of Eurobasket 2017 continues as the biennial competition is now in full swing - featuring a plethora of top-tier talent including two of Sacramento’s own in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Georgios Papagiannis.

The tournament is progressing at a rapid pace as the teams march towards the ultimate goal of winning the championship on September 17. Currently in the group stage, Bogdanovic’s Serbian team and Papagiannis’ Greek team have already completed a combined seven games.

The Serbian sharpshooter has been a crucial factor for his home squad thus far - the Kings guard leads his squad in points per game (21) and is second in assists per contest (4.3) and second in steals per game (2).

On top of stuffing the stat sheet, No. 8 has come up clutch on multiple occasions. After hitting the dagger three-pointer in Serbia’s opening matchup with Latvia, the Serbian native poured in 10 points in the fourth quarter against Turkey to seal a closely contested 80-74 victory.

The Kings rookie would finish the contest with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists and follow that up with another impressive state line against Great Britain on Tuesday, where he logged 18 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and five steals en route to another victory.

Bogdanovic and his team will be off until Thursday, when they will be taking on Belgium in the final game of their group stage.

As for Papagiannis, he has been in a limited role during the first two games for Greece before seizing his next opportunity with a strong showing against Slovenia.

Papagiannis got the start and posted 10 points, three rebounds and three blocks in his 21 minutes of action - though Greece would ultimately fall to the undefeated Slovenia by a score of 78-72.

Greece is set to tip-off their fourth matchup of group play against Finland and will be looking to secure an important victory in their penultimate contest before the tournament portion of the contest commences on September 9.







