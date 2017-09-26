Bogdan Ready For NBA

Though Bogdan Bogdanovic will be considered a rookie with the Sacramento Kings this season, his basketball resumé tells a different story.

Since turning 18, the Serbian native has been playing the game he loves on a professional level. In those seven years, Bogdanovic has accumulated a laundry list of achievements, from a silver medal in the 2016 Olympic Games to his most recent EuroLeague Championship with Fenerbahce Istanbul.

Now, fresh off of another strong showing with the Serbian national team in EuroBasket 2017, No. 8 is set to show what he can do in the Association.

At Kings Media Day, Bogdanovic added some more insight as to what he wants to improve on and what he wants to accomplish to kick-start his NBA career.

“[Playing in the NBA] will be something new for me,” said Bogdanovic. “When it’s something new, you have more fun. It’s easier to find motivation and I’m happy to be here, really.”

Though Sacramento fans are excited about Bogdanovic’s arrival, it was a tough decision to leave a team that had just won the crown jewel of the EuroLeague. For Bogdanovic, however, he felt that this was the next logical step for him as a player.

“I felt it was time. I did everything I could with my team - either with Turkey or Serbia,” Bogdanovic said. “I won all the championships I could win and I felt it was the right time. I built a lot of experience there.

The Kings guard also provided some insight into what he hopes to see from himself in year one.

“My first goal is to adapt to the speed of the game,” said No. 8. “As a team goal, it’s to create great chemistry as a team and to try and make the playoffs as soon as possible.”

The full interview, which also includes Bogdan trying his hand at NBA 2K18 and some hilarious answers to “would you rather” questions, can be viewed below.







