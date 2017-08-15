Bibby Calls His Shot with BIG3 Game-Winner

Sacramento fans know as well as anyone that Mike Bibby comes through in the clutch. That notion was further confirmed this past weekend.

As the BIG3 wrapped up regular season play in its inaugural campaign, Bibby and his squad - the Ghost Ballers - capped off a strong showing with a 50-33 victory over the 3 Headed Monsters.

With the Ghost Ballers needing just one more bucket to clinch the contest, the Kings legend drew up a play in the huddle and called his own number.



Mike Bibby​ calls the shot and delivers. pic.twitter.com/P2qvxgT8AQ — FS1 (@FS1) August 15, 2017

The BIG3 playoffs are set to begin on August 20 in Seattle, with Bibby - who also topped the league in 4-point shots made this season - leading the charge for his No. 4 seed squad as they are set to take on the undefeated No. 1 seed Trilogy.







