Balanced Scoring Displayed Versus New Orleans

In their return home from a three-game road swing, the Kings offense saw a smattering of contributors against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Seven Sacramento players logged double digit points, with De’Aaron Fox scoring a team-high 14 on the night. Joining the rookie was Zach Randolph (13), Buddy Hield (12), Willie Cauley-Stein (12), Skal Labissiere (12), Bogdan Bogdanovic (12), and Garrett Temple (10).

Additionally, every Kings player who saw action in the contest scored.

Though Sacramento was able to tally 106 points, they would eventually fall at the hands of a Pelicans comeback in the second half.

Sactown will return to action at home in a Sunday matinee matchup against the visiting Washington Wizards.