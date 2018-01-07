Balanced Attack Leads Kings in Victory Over Nuggets

Though Sacramento’s first game of the new year did not go as well as planned, the Kings stepped up in their second effort to get the ball rolling in 2018.

Sactown came up with a win against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, leading throughout the entire contest in a 106-98 triumph.

De’Aaron Fox topped the team in scoring with 18 points to go along with three rebound and seven assists.

Six other Sacramento players notched double-digit points, including a notable 17 points from Willie Cauley-Stein and a new career high of seven steals.

Buddy Hield logged 14 points behind four made three-pointers, with Kosta Koufos, Vince Carter, and Skal Labissiere scoring 12 a piece, and Bogdan Bogdanovic rounding it out with his 11 points.

With a strong victory under their belt, the Kings have a chance to notch another statement win on Monday night when they take on one of the best in the West with the San Antonio Spurs coming to town.