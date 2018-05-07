Bagley III, Bamba Highlight 2018 NBA Draft Combine

While fans look at lottery odds, mock drafts and prospect profiles, executives around the league are already well into their pre-draft evaluation process.

The next step in this process begins in Chicago, where most of college basketball’s most productive players compete in the 2018 NBA Draft Combine.

Next week’s combine is highlighted by Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Texas’ Mohamed Bamba, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and Oklahoma’s Trae Young.

Notably absent are the projected Top-2 picks in the upcoming draft: Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton and Real Madrid’s Luke Doncic.

Full list of all 69 players who will participate in the combine:

Rawle Alkins (Arizona)

Grayson Allen (Duke)

Kostas Antetokounmpo (Dayton)

Udoka Azubuike (Kansas)

Marvin Bagley III (Duke)

Mohamed Bamba (Texas)

Jaylen Barford (Arkansas)

Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse)

Brian Bowen II (South Carolina)

Mikal Bridges (Villanova)

Miles Bridges (Michigan State)

Bruce Brown Jr. (Miami)

Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon)

Jalen Brunson (Villanova)

Tony Carr (Penn State)

Jevon Carter (West Virginia)

Wendell Carter (Duke)

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky)

Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova)

Trevon Duval (Duke)

Jacob Evans (Cincinnati)

Bruno Fernando (Maryland)

Melvin Frazier Jr. (Tulane)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky)

Devonte Graham (Kansas)

Devon Hall (Virginia)

Jaylen Hands (UCLA)

Kevin Hervey (Texas-Arlington)

Aaron Holiday (UCLA)

Kevin Huerter (Maryland)

Chandler Hutchison (Boise State)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State)

Justin Jackson (Maryland)

Alize Johnson (Missouri State)

George King (Colorado)

Kevin Knox (Kentucky)

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia)

Caleb Martin (Nevada)

Cody Martin (Nevada)

Yante Maten (Georgia)

Brandon McCoy (UNLV)

De’Anthony Melton (USC)

Chimezie Metu (USC)

Shake Milton (SMU)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas)

Malik Newman (Kansas)

Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech)

Jontay Porter (Missouri)

Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri)

Billy Preston (Kansas)

Jerome Robinson (Boston College)

Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky)

Collin Sexton (Alabama)

Landry Shamet (Wichita State)

Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy)

Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech)

Omari Spellman (Villanova)

Khyri Thomas (Creighton)

Gary Trent Jr. (Duke)

Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky)

Moritz Wagner (Michigan)

Lonnie Walker (Miami)

PJ Washington (Kentucky)

Austin Wiley (Auburn)

Kris Wilkes (UCLA)

Kenrich Williams (TCU)

Trae Young (Oklahoma)