9-year-old Cancer Survivor Meets Team, Celebrates Remission

9-year-old Kameron Fox was watching the 2017 NBA Draft with his dad, when he realized he shared a name with a certain soon-to-be Sacramento Kings rookie.

Kameron immediately felt a connection with De’Aaron Fox, but the moment the young basketball star opened his blazer to reveal breast cancer ribbon lining – it meant much more.

Last year, Kameron was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Kameron beat cancer and got to meet some of his favorite Kings players! #DoGood pic.twitter.com/XI9uAryTdc — Kings Community (@Kings_Community) February 23, 2018

Now in remission, Kameron was invited to see the Kings live in action as they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Feb. 22. Little did he know, Buddy Hield, Frank Mason, Garrett Temple, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic and more, would be there to personally welcome the young fighter to Golden 1 Center.

Photos, autographs, and even a game ball were given to the Kameron and his family, along with memories to last a lifetime.

"You could feel the Kings Organization really cared about Kameron's battle with cancer and were determined for him and his brother to have a night they would never forget,” said Kameron’s father.