2K and Z-Bo Lead Squad to Road Trip Finale Victory

After dropping the first two contests of a six-game road swing, Sacramento finished strong, winning three of the next four games to close the trip.

The final contest saw the Kings best the New Orleans Pelicans 114-103, marking a season sweep for the purple and black in the Big Easy.

Zach Randolph followed his masterful 35-point showing in December with another strong effort against the Pelicans, tallying a game-high 26 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Also playing a large part in the triumph was Kosta Koufos, who logged 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, while also playing outstanding defense that would be crucial down the stretch for Sacramento.

“It’s easy to play defense when you have good defenders around you,” said Koufos after the win. “We’re still improving. I give credit to all the guys on the team. We’re all still fighting so I’m proud of these guys.”

A trio of guards also contributed to the scoring column, as De’Aaron Fox, George Hill and Garrett Temple combined for 44 points.

Fox also threw down a nasty put-back slam that closely mirrored the play that won the game for Sactown in Miami.



On the heels of a successful slate of road games, the Kings will now face a new challenge when they host the visiting Golden State Warriors on Friday, February 2 in what will be their second matchup with their Nor Cal rivals this season.