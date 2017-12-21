2018 NBA All-Star Game Voting Opens

Early voting has tipped-off for the inaugural NBA All-Star Game. Fans hoping to vote for their favorite Kings players will need to vote via the NBA App or NBA.com until the full voting period opens on December 25 at 8 a.m. PT.

This season, fans will also be able to vote for the first-time ever using Alexa, as well as traditional social channels, with additional "2-for-1 Days" to allow fans to have their votes count twice.

The special "2-for-1 Days" will occur on Dec. 31, Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 when voting through the NBA App and NBA.com, along with Sina Weibo and Tencent in China.

The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 during a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 4 p.m. PT, with the 67th All-Star Game being played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.

For more information and voting rules, click here.