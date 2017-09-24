2017 Media Day Primer

An exciting offseason is coming to a close.

As the Kings prepare for the 2017-18 campaign, the first stop is Media Day, which serves as the unofficial tip-off to the new season.

Right before each NBA team starts training camp, the entire roster and coaching staff make themselves available to the media for a gauntlet of interviews, photo shoots, and more.

This year, fans can tune in across all of the team and Golden 1 Center’s social platforms to get an up-close look at Media Day live from the Kings Practice Facility in Golden 1 Center.

Special guests lined up for Monday’s activities include Rachel DeMita from NBA 2KTV, who will be hosting live show on Facebook and Twitter for the entirety of Media Day – catching up with each of the players as they check out the latest installment of the NBA video game franchise. Additionally, Zack Evans, known for his work with BuzzFeed, will be holding a takeover story on the Kings Instagram account and former Kings Dancer and current Kings game night emcee, Katerina Kountouris will be taking fans behind-the-scenes on Snapchat.



Media Day will commence at 2 p.m. PT and will run through 5:30 p.m. PT. Fans can check in on all of the action through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Weibo.