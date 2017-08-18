2001-02 Kings Featured as Classic Team in NBA 2K18

The winningest team in Sacramento history will be playable in the sports franchise’s latest installment.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Aug 18, 2017

There are many Sacramento fans who share fond memories of one of the most beloved squads in franchise history and now those memories can be relived on the virtual hardwood.

NBA 2K announced on Twitter this Thursday that the 2001-02 Kings will be featured as one of 16 classic teams in the newest edition of the game releasing in September. This will be the first time this squad has appeared as a classic team since NBA 2K13.

There will be one noticeable difference this time around, however, as Sactown legend Chris Webber will be on the roster.


No. 4 took to Twitter to share his excitement for being featured in 2K18, as well.




