2001-02 Kings Featured as Classic Team in NBA 2K18

There are many Sacramento fans who share fond memories of one of the most beloved squads in franchise history and now those memories can be relived on the virtual hardwood.

NBA 2K announced on Twitter this Thursday that the 2001-02 Kings will be featured as one of 16 classic teams in the newest edition of the game releasing in September. This will be the first time this squad has appeared as a classic team since NBA 2K13.

There will be one noticeable difference this time around, however, as Sactown legend Chris Webber will be on the roster.



The 2001-02 @SacramentoKings are heading to #NBA2K18 as one of the 16 NEW classic teams ft. @realchriswebber! pic.twitter.com/DqWMfGnKdU — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 17, 2017

