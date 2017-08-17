Vivint Smart Home Arena to Hold Hiring Event for 300 Positions

The newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena seeks to hire 300 part-time positions in preparation for the re-opening of the premier sports and entertainment venue in the Intermountain West and the home of the Utah Jazz.

A hiring event will be held on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown location at 345 West 100 South (across the street from the southwest corner of Vivint Smart Home Arena). Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Candidates are requested to apply in advance of the hiring event and be prepared for immediate interviewing and on-site hiring. Apply here at Vivint Smart Home Arena Hiring Event.

Available positions include guest services, event security, emergency medical technicians, custodial and new Utah Jazz mobile app ambassador jobs. Information about the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and employment opportunities is accessible under the “Careers” button at www.lhm.com and then selecting Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is in midst of completing a $125 million top-to-bottom renovation. The project will transform the arena with significant improvements to enhance the fan and visitor experience for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses are being redesigned along with fully-cushioned Jazz blue seats for all fans, and a 12,000-square-foot atrium and new plaza are reshaping the arena entrance.

Updated renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising presented by Rocky Mountain Power.