Utah Jazz Stunt Team Tryouts presented by ICON

This is your chance to be a part of the Utah Jazz entertainment! The Utah Jazz is looking for some of Utah's best cheerleaders (partner stunters and tumblers) to join the 2017-18 Utah Jazz Stunt Team presented by ICON. Stunt Team members will perform at approximately 13 home games and approximately 5 Stars home games throughout the season and additional appearances may be required.

Application:

Print ICON Stunt Team Application (PDF)

Date:

Saturday, July 15th

Times:

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Warmups & practice start at 9:30 a.m.

Auditions begin at 10:00 a.m.

Judging begins at noon.

There will be a lunch break. Please plan on a full day as timing will depend on the number of people auditioning.

Location:

West High School (241 N 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84103)

Apparel:

Females: Fitted athletic tops and shorts Performance-ready hair and make-up

Males: T-shirt's (no pockets) and shorts

Both: Non-marking athletic shoes

Requirements:

Must be 18 years of age

Tumbling is not required but is a plus

Elite Co-ed Partner Stunting Experience (ex. Toss Stunts, Full Ups, Rewinds, Double Downs, Basket Tosses etc.)

Elite Tumbling Experience ( ex. Standing Tucks, Fulls, Specialty Passes etc.)

If currently cheering for a collegiate team, permission to participate on the Utah Jazz Stunt Team must be obtained prior to auditioning.

For more information, please call: