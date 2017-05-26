Brent Asay/Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Stunt Team Tryouts presented by ICON
This is your chance to be a part of the Utah Jazz entertainment! The Utah Jazz is looking for some of Utah's best cheerleaders (partner stunters and tumblers) to join the 2017-18 Utah Jazz Stunt Team presented by ICON. Stunt Team members will perform at approximately 13 home games and approximately 5 Stars home games throughout the season and additional appearances may be required.
Application:
Print ICON Stunt Team Application (PDF)
Date:
Saturday, July 15th
Times:
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.
Warmups & practice start at 9:30 a.m.
Auditions begin at 10:00 a.m.
Judging begins at noon.
There will be a lunch break. Please plan on a full day as timing will depend on the number of people auditioning.
Location:
West High School (241 N 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84103)
Apparel:
Females: Fitted athletic tops and shorts Performance-ready hair and make-up
Males: T-shirt's (no pockets) and shorts
Both: Non-marking athletic shoes
Requirements:
- Must be 18 years of age
- Tumbling is not required but is a plus
- Elite Co-ed Partner Stunting Experience (ex. Toss Stunts, Full Ups, Rewinds, Double Downs, Basket Tosses etc.)
- Elite Tumbling Experience ( ex. Standing Tucks, Fulls, Specialty Passes etc.)
- If currently cheering for a collegiate team, permission to participate on the Utah Jazz Stunt Team must be obtained prior to auditioning.
For more information, please call:
- Summer Willis, Head Coach, (801) 698-7611 or;
- Carly Robbins, Game Operation Director, (801) 325-2526