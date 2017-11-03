Utah Jazz Star Wars Night

The Force will be strong at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday when the Utah Jazz host the New Orleans Pelicans for Star Wars Night.

On the court, the game will feature a battle of standout big men—Utah’s Derrick Favors and New Orleans’ duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Favors is averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over his past 10 games, while Davis and Cousins are both averaging 25+ points and 11+ rebounds per game so far this season.

Off the court, a host of Star Wars characters will be in attendance, and nearly everything in the arena—including gear from the team store, concessions, pregame videos, player introductions, music, and much more—will be Star Wars-themed throughout the evening.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Star Wars attire, though no masks, weapons (including, but not limited to: lightsabers, blasters, bowcasters and thermal detonators) or props resembling weapons will be allowed inside the arena.

Doors will open at 5:30pm, with tipoff scheduled for 7pm.

For tickets or more information, click below or call 801-355-DUNK.