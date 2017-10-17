Utah Jazz Launch Newly Created Kids Club

The Utah Jazz today announced the launch of the official Jazz Kids Club to complement the popular Junior Jazz initiative.

“The Jazz look forward to offering our young fans more opportunities to connect with the team,” said Nate Martinez, director of youth programs for the Jazz. “We are proud of the success of the Junior Jazz program and believe the launch of the Kids Club will allow youth of all ages to be part of the Jazz experience.”

The newly created Jazz Kids Club will be available to children 15 and under and features the Rookie (free) or All-Star (paid) options. Membership benefits for the Rookie edition will include a monthly newsletter, Jazz team photo, birthday card and entry into a monthly prize pack drawing.

The All-Star edition will include the benefits from the Rookie option as well as a Kids Club T-shirt, two tickets to both a Jazz and Salt Lake City Stars game for the 2017-18 season, access to Kids Club events and more.

Signups are available now at www.jazzkidsclub.com. Fans attending the Jazz home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 can stop by the Jazz Kids Club booth, which will be located outside of Portal BB on the Terrace Level (Level 5), to register.

The Junior Jazz program – in its 35th season and the largest youth recreational basketball league in the NBA – will continue to connect communities, friends and families through the love of the game. It is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade, and registration for the program can be done through local parks and recreation departments.

Fans can visit www.jazzyouth.com for more information on these programs.