Ticketmaster Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for Utah Jazz, Vivint Smart Home Arena

The Utah Jazz and Vivint Smart Home Arena announced today an agreement with Ticketmaster, the global market leader in ticketing, to become the new ticketing provider for Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz and a premier sports and entertainment venue in the Intermountain West located in downtown Salt Lake City.

The sale of Utah Jazz single-game tickets will begin on Monday, Oct. 2 with the Ticketmaster platform through Ticketmaster.com, the new Utah Jazz mobile app, the Ticketmaster mobile app, the Utah Jazz website or by phone at (801) 355-SEAT.

Sold tickets to currently announced events will be transferred to the new system. Vivint Smart Home Arena is hosting a Janet Jackson concert on Oct. 16, Katy Perry on Nov. 24, Billy Joel on Nov. 29, Foo Fighters on Dec. 12, Lady Gaga on Dec. 14, The Killers on Feb. 8 and more.

The exclusive, multi-year agreement also includes Smith’s Ballpark, home of Minor League Baseball’s Salt Lake Bees.Vivint Smart Home Arena is in midst of completing a $125 million top-to-bottom renovation and upgrade project that will transform the arena with significant improvements. These Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment operated facilities attract more than two million guests annually for games, concerts and shows.

As the official ticketing provider for the Utah Jazz, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Smith’s Ballpark, Ticketmaster will provide fans with the safety and security of verified tickets to a variety of sport, concert, and other live events. Fans will also have the ability to easily transfer and sell verified tickets on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster mobile app.

“We are excited to work with Ticketmaster to provide our guests with a world-class ticketing experience,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “The ability to integrate Ticketmaster’s capabilities directly into our mobile app will be a game changer for all our fans, especially season ticket holders.”

These venues will utilize Ticketmaster’s newest technology, Presence, a next generation venue access control and fan engagement platform, enabling digital tickets at scale across all events. This will help to streamline live event venue operations, foster personalized fan engagement, and simplify the ticket management experience.

“Ticketmaster is proud to partner with a phenomenal team like the Utah Jazz and to have a new set of products and tools to offer with Presence,” Jared Smith, president of Ticketmaster North America, said. “We look forward to providing the teams, the venue, and the fans in Utah the best ticketing experience available.”

The Utah Jazz will leverage Ticketmaster’s open platform that allows third-party integration to create a more personalized in-venue experience for fans and help sell incremental tickets across a number of distribution channels. With the touch of a button on a context-aware smartphone app, guests will be able to seamlessly access a variety of customer service offerings at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Integrated arena technology will also be deployed to enhance the guest experience through a new mobile app, high-speed public Wi-Fi, cloud-based technology and predictive analytics. More than 400 televisions are located throughout the arena, providing information, directions and a constant eye on what’s happening on the stage or court.

“Through smartphone apps, guests will be able maximize their experiences to the fullest,” said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena. “Starting with the mobile access kiosk technology at the entrances, fans will have the capabilities to upgrade seats, watch on-demand video and locate the closest available amenities.”

The top-to-bottom upgrades to Vivint Smart Home Arena will improve the fan and visitor experience for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses are being redesigned along with fully-cushioned Jazz blue seats for all fans; a 12,000 square foot atrium and new plaza are reshaping the arena entrance; and more than 2,700 rooftop solar panels have been installed to improve energy efficiency.

Updated renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising presented by Rocky Mountain Power.