Ticket Sales Open House
The Utah Jazz will be hosting an open house on October 3 from 12–8pm for anybody who's interested in attending a Jazz game this season.
This special event will include the following:
- Tours of the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena
- The chance to learn about the best available ticket options—including season tickets, half-season tickets and mini plans—for the 2017-18 Utah Jazz season
- Free hot dogs and soda*
Guests can enter the arena through the new America First Atrium at the main entrance (on the northeast side of the building).
For more information, visit utahjazz.com or call 801-325-DUNK.
Go Jazz!
*While supplies last, so get there early!