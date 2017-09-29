Ticket Sales Open House

The Utah Jazz will be hosting an open house on October 3 from 12–8pm for anybody who's interested in attending a Jazz game this season.

This special event will include the following:

Tours of the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena

The chance to learn about the best available ticket options—including season tickets, half-season tickets and mini plans—for the 2017-18 Utah Jazz season

Free hot dogs and soda*

Guests can enter the arena through the new America First Atrium at the main entrance (on the northeast side of the building).

For more information, visit utahjazz.com or call 801-325-DUNK.

Go Jazz!

*While supplies last, so get there early!