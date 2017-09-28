Team Store Grand Opening

The 2017-18 season starts Monday and there’s no better place to get your Utah Jazz gear than the official team store at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The new team store—an important part of the arena renovation—will have its grand opening on October 2 from 12–3pm. All fans are welcome to attend this free event.

Here are a few of the cool things that will be going on during the grand opening:

Rudy Gobert will be there around 12:30pm to unveil a life-size Rudy mannequin

The first 150 fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt

The Jazz will be giving away 300 pairs of preseason tickts

Fans will be able to buy the all-new Nike jerseys—the Association (white) and Icon (blue) versions—and team gear

The arena will now feature two team stores—the newly renovated space in the America First atrium and the first-ever merchandise store on Level 5.

“The renovated team store has been designed with the Jazz fan in mind and has some fun, new concepts,” Fanzz general manager Darren Squires said. “The two new stores, as well as the club-level kiosks, will help fans connect their passion for the team in a unique shopping environment.”

The Utah Jazz Team Store on Level 3 boasts 3,200 square feet of retail space and will include the life-size Gobert rendering, a New Era hat wall, and a rotating floor display highlighting Jazz players’ game-worn shoes. The team store will have exclusive merchandise for fans to purchase, including on-court gear, game-worn apparel and Jazz memorabilia. Fans who purchase a Jazz jersey will have the opportunity to support cancer research and add the new 5 For The Fight patch for a $5 donation.

The Level 5 store will have 1,500 square feet of space that has the look of an old-school basketball gym. The store will carry current Jazz fan gear along with some retro and throwback apparel.

The Jazz will play their preseason opener against the Sydney Kings at 7pm that evening.