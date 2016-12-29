Sixers Visit Jazz in SLC

The Utah Jazz will look for their second straight win when they host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and you can watch the game on ROOT SPORTS (XFINITY 693, DirecTV 683-1, DISH 447, Hopper 412-35).

The Sixers (7-23) have lost three straight games, but they’re already just three wins away from matching last season’s total of 10.

Ersan Ilyasova, Sergio Rodriguez, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and rookie Dario Saric play prominent roles in Philadelphia’s rotation.

Rookie Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in points (18.7), rebounds (7.4) and blocks (2.4) in only 24.7 minutes per game, but he’s planning to sit out tonight ahead of Philadelphia’s game in Denver tomorrow.

The Sixers are still without No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons, who broke a bone in his foot during training camp and is expected to be out until after the calendar flips to 2017.

The Jazz (19-13) are coming off a 102-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Gordon Hayward scored 31 points and Joe Ingles hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to help the Jazz break a three-game losing streak.

Rudy Gobert (12 points, 11 rebounds) has recorded 11 straight double-doubles.

Derrick Favors returned to the starting lineup against the Lakers for the first time since November 14. He’s expected to start once again tonight.

George Hill (toe) is questionable to play tonight. He hasn’t played yet in December.

Alec Burks (ankle) and Danté Exum remain out for the Jazz.