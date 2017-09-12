Silicon Slopes, Utah Jazz Partner on Arena Club

Silicon Slopes, the leading non-profit association representing Utah’s technology industry, is joining with the Utah Jazz in the formation of the Silicon Slopes Club when the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena opens this fall.

“The affiliation with a global organization such as the Utah Jazz will provide a competitive advantage for Utah’s tech and business community, especially as it relates to recruiting top-level talent and garnering unique visibility for Silicon Slopes from around the world,” said Clint Betts, executive director of Silicon Slopes. “As the state’s leading growth industry, this presence also amplifies the Silicon Slopes voice to help support Utah’s economy and create a pathway to a robust future.”

The Silicon Slopes Club will be an ideal location for tech and corporate leaders to merge business and basketball, increase awareness for Utah’s technology sector, and support the engagement, recruitment and retention of employees in the high-tech market. It will also be used to host community and business outreach programs on non-event days.

The Silicon Slopes organization has been designated as an official sponsor of the Utah Jazz. Club memberships are currently available through the Utah Jazz ticket and corporate partnerships departments. More information on memberships is available by contacting Matt Lenio at matt.lenio@utahjazz.com.

“The Utah Jazz and Vivint Smart Home Arena are proud to partner with Silicon Slopes and Utah’s tech community. This partnership will create a platform for both organizations to further promote the values of entrepreneurship and innovation throughout the state and region,” said Steve Starks, president of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment and the Utah Jazz.

The club occupies the former Executives Club space on level four, which has been remodeled as part of Vivint Smart Home Arena’s $125 million top-to-bottom renovation. The project will transform the arena with significant improvements from food to technology to enhance the fan and visitor experience for years to come.

Updated renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising presented by Rocky Mountain Power.