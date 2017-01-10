Shelvin Mack Hosts 'Strikes For Kids'

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- Strikes For Kids, a nonprofit organization that partners more than 125 NFL and NBA players with benefiting youth organizations thru bowling and golf events in communities across the United States will be teaming up with Jazz’ guard Shelvin Mack for an evening of bowling and family friendly fun.

The bowling lanes are open to not only fans, but families and local businesses who are looking to come bowl, eat, take pictures with Shelvin and teammates. For those who want to skip the bowling are invited to come watch the player’s bowl and support Shelvins’ Foundation.

The Mack Foundation was created to promote unity, security, responsibility and versatility through a positive atmosphere for today’s youth.

Admission for the event is $20 per spectator/$35 per bowler or $200 per lane for up to six (6) bowlers. Event tickets include 90 minutes of bowling, bowling rental shoes, event bag, one (1) pizza per lane, a pitcher of soda, wristband, raffle and silent auction participation. Tickets are available through the web site, www.strikesforkidsutah.com or by contacting Joe Allen, Founder of Strikes For Kids at jallen@strikes4kids.org.