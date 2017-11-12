Brent Asay Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert Injury Update

Posted: Nov 12, 2017

The following is a medical update on Rudy Gobert:

Gobert was examined Saturday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a right tibia contusion and the 7-1 center will be reevaluated in four weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The 2017 All-NBA Second Team center is currently averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.5 blocks per game in his fifth NBA season. The Frenchman has totaled eight double-doubles on the year and dating back to last season has totaled 244 blocks, the most in the NBA during that span.

