Rubio, Jazz set for Game 4 showdown with OKC

In the wake of Ricky Rubio's most recent masterpiece—a 26-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist tour de force against the Thunder in Game 3 on Saturday night—all anybody wanted to talk about was Utah's starting point guard.

You know, the one who wore a Friends sweatshirt and overalls to his postgame press conference.

"[Ricky] was all over the place. He was a leader. He was talking. He was communicating and playing great defense," Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said. "He's at his best when he's the most vocal. His play, as you all saw, spoke for itself."

Rubio picked it up when the Jazz needed him the most, scoring 15 second-quarter points—including the go-ahead three—after Utah fell behind by 12. Utah would trail only once more (for 17 seconds) the rest of the way.

"He attacked, but with poise," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought he took good shots, and it really stabilized our group during that time."

Ricky gets a triple-double in front of the home crowd



26p 11r 10a 2s 1b#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jcjIX1VmeO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2018

This is Rubio's first trip to the playoffs, and even though he struggled mightily (5-for-18 shooting) in Game 1, he's still averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals through three games. In Utah's two wins, he's shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from 3-point range.

"I think the biggest thing you can say about Ricky is that he just competes. We expect that from him," Snyder added. "Whatever the game presents on a given night—whether it's him scoring or setting other people up—there's a balance there and he's got to find it every time we play, and I thought he did tonight."

When Rubio found Gobert for a lefty hook shot with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter on Saturday, he became the first Jazz player to record a triple-double since 2008—and the first to do so in the playoffs since John Stockton in 2001.

"Joe missed a layup—a wide-open layup—and he didn't want me to get the triple-double," Rubio said. "But lucky I have Rudy Gobert on my team too, and he helped me get that."

It seems, though, that not everybody is a huge fan of the way Rubio has been playing. Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who shot 5-for-17 in Game 3, ended his postgame press conference with a promise for Monday's game.

"[He got] too comfortable," Westbrook said about Rubio. "But I'm gonna shut that s--- off next game though. Guarantee that."

So ... on that note, Game 4 is set for tonight at 8:30pm at Vivint Smart Home Arena! Fans are invited to arrive early, with the fan fest on the plaza starting at 6pm and the doors opening at 6:30pm. The game will also be broadcast nationally on TNT.