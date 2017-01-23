The Roundup—Jazz 95, Thunder 97

The Jazz trailed by nine points, they led by nine points, and in the end, their six-game winning streak was snapped thanks to a last-second jumper by superstar Russell Westbrook.

Final score: Thunder 97, Jazz 95.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz (29-17) in scoring with 17 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game with 10.5 seconds left.

Alec Burks chipped in 13 points off the bench, while Rudy Gobert (12 points, nine reobunds, four blocks) and Derrick Favors (10 points, 10 rebounds) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Westbrook notched his 22nd triple-double of the season with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists (and four steals). Victor Oladipo added 18 points for the Thunder (26-19) in the win.

Monday's Best

Burks continued to ramp up his activity with a season-high 25 minutes. Per usual, he made a couple of circus shots, and he also threw down a tomahawk dunk coming around a screen and initiated Utah's offense as the team's point guard for long stretches. He finished with 13 points (4-for-7 from the field, 5-for-6 from the line), two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Key Stretch

The Jazz built a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder slowly whittled it away and eventually took a three-point lead with 12.9 seconds left. On the subsequent inbounds play, Hayward curled around a screen, took the pass and canned a 3-pointer to tie the game with 10.5 seconds left. Westbrook, though, dribbled down the court, pulled up and sank the game-winner with 1.4 showing on the clock. A last-second 3-point attempt by Burks bounced off the back of the rim to seal the win for OKC.

Significant Stats

23.8

The Jazz struggled from 3-point range, shooting only 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) as a team. George Hill went 0-for-4, and Joe Ingles (who ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage) didn't even attempt a three.

+17

Utah's bench gave the team a big lift, outscoring OKC's reserves 41-24. Trey Lyles scored nine points; Danté Exum buried a 3-pointer and got to the rim for two layups en route to eight points; and Boris Diaw (six points) and Joe Johnson (five points) also made some plays.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I don't know what there wasn't to like [about Burks' last-second miss]. Probably our best offensive player over the course of the game with good look from three turning to his right shoulder—it just didn't go in. He made a lot of other ones, though. It's always easy to look at a play or two, right? Westbrook made a great shot and showed who he is. We just didn't play enough defense consistently throughout the game." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

There were 13 ties and 16 lead changes in the game. ... The Jazz are now 7-3 in games decided by five points or fewer. ... Gobert failed grab at last 10 rebounds for the first time since November 20, snapping a 30-game streak (the longest in the NBA this season). ... All 10 Jazz players who saw the court scored at least five points. ... The Thunder outscored the Jazz 25-9 in transition, while the Jazz outscored the Thunder 52-34 in the paint.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.