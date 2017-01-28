The Roundup—Jazz 95, Grizzlies 102

As usual, the Jazz and Grizzlies went back and forth in a grind-it-out matchup, but Utah came up just short in the end, falling to Memphis 102-95 Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The main reason for the loss? That would be Zach Randolph, who bullied Trey Lyles on the block and drew Rudy Gobert out to the perimeter en route to a season-high 28 points on 12-for-20 shooting. The Jazz played without Derrick Favors (rest) and had no answer for Randolph's brute physicality.

Rodney Hood scored a team-high 20 points for the Jazz (30-19), while George Hill added 16 points and five assists.

Rudy Gobert and Alec Burks finished with 15 points each, and Gordon Hayward had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Point guard Mike Conley (23 points) and All-Star center Marc Gasol (18 points) also played well in the win for the Grizzlies (28-21).

Saturday's Best

After missing five games with a knee injury and shaking off the rust with a five-point performance on Thursday, Hood had a much-needed solid showing. He shot 7-for-12 from the field (including 4-for-6 from 3-point range) for his first 20-point game since December 13, and he added four rebounds and a block in 30 minutes.

Key Stretch

A huge slam by Gobert pulled Utah to within three with just over five minutes left, but Conley drilled a step-back three and then, after a no-call when Hill was bumped shooting a 3-pointer, Conley sank another jumper from just behind the free-throw line to push Memphis' lead back to eight.

Significant Stats

-16

The Grizzlies owned the post, outscoring Utah 48-32 in the paint.

60.9

Memphis' big three of Randolph (12-for-20), Conley (9-for-14) and Gasol (7-for-12) combined for 69 points on 28-for-46 (60.9 percent) shooting.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Needless to say, [Conley, Gasol and Randolph] were terrific. ... We did some things that weren't intelligent, that made it harder on ourselves. We just weren't disciplined. We'd come double team when they hadn't dribbled the ball. But there's a reason you're trying to help—it's because they're as good as they are. Those three guys were terrific tonight. They were men. Whether it was the fourth quarter with Conley, the third quarter with Gasol, or Zach in the first half—they were really, really good." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

After struggling from the line (55.8 percent) the past six games, Gobert went a perfect 9-for-9 tonight. ... Memphis scored 13 second-chance points to Utah's four. ... Lyles drew the start for Favors but went scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting in 21 minutes. ... The Grizzlies are now 9-3 this season on the second half of a back-to-back set. ... Memphis scored 21 points off of Utah's 13 turnovers. The Jazz forced seven turnovers and turned those into 14 points.

Up Next

The Jazz will have a few days off before they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast on ROOT SPORTS.