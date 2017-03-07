The Roundup—Jazz 88, Pelicans 83

It wasn't pretty, but in the end the Utah Jazz got the job done with an 88-83 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Both teams had played road games on Sunday, and their collective weariness was obvious as the game wore on. The Jazz (40-24) jumped out to a 15-point lead after one quarter and were able to hold on until the final buzzer, but they shot only 36.1 percent from the field during the final three quarters. New Orleans (25-39) shot 35.7 percent for the game.

Gordon Hayward posted 23 points, while Rudy Gobert added yet another double-double (his 45th of the season) with 15 points and 15 rebounds (and two steals and two blocks).

Alec Burks chipped in 10 points and a season-high eight rebounds off the bench.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 20 points and 12 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins added 15 points and Jordan Crawford had 19 points (in his first game with New Orleans) in the loss.

Monday's Best

On a night when the shots just weren't falling, Hayward put the Jazz on his back with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-20 shooting. He added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes.

Key Stretch

The Jazz led from wire to wire, but not in an overly inspiring way. New Orleans cut Utah's lead to three midway through the fourth quarter, but the Jazz responded with an 11-4 run that included three 3-pointers (by Burks, Hayward and Joe Ingles) and a putback by Gobert, who also brought it on the defensive end (as usual) by forcing two straight turnovers by Cousins.

You can't stop him. You can only hope to contain him.#NOPatUTA pic.twitter.com/jHZrSe0p4o — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2017

Significant Stats

31.7

Utah held New Orleans' trio of Davis (7-for-17), Cousins (5-for-15) and Jrue Holiday (1-for-9) to only 39 points on 31.7 percent shooting. On average, the three combine to score 72 points per game.

19

The Jazz won despite having a tough time taking care of the ball. As a team they committed 19 turnovers, which led to 22 New Orleans points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We basically told them that they're not allowed to be tired until after the game. We didn't feel like last night, defensively, we were where we needed to be, and tonight our focus was there." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

George Hill (toe), Joe Johnson (groin) and Shelvin Mack (ankle) were out for the Jazz, and Rodney Hood (knee) was limited to 20 minutes off the bench. ... The Jazz have won three straight games and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. ... Ingles and Boris Diaw each dished a team-high four assists. ... The Jazz will play six of their next seven games on the road.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.