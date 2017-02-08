The Roundup—Jazz 127, Pelicans 94

By halftime, the Utah Jazz had built a modest lead over the Pelicans. In the second half, they dropped the hammer.

Final score: Jazz 127, Pelicans 94.

Utah (34-19) improved its road record to 15-10, which is good for fourth-best in the NBA. The Jazz have now won four straight games and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Joe Johnson exploded for 27 points off the bench to lead a balanced Utah scoring attack as seven Jazz players scored in double figures.

Gordon Hayward scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 10 points and 16 rebounds (and two blocks).

Terrence Jones scored a team-high 21 points for the Pelicans (20-33), while All-Star starter Anthony Davis was held to 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting (though he did grab 10 rebounds and block six shots).

Wednesday's Best

Johnson had his highest-scoring game since he dropped 29 points on opening night in Portland. The 16-year veteran shot 10-for-14 from the field (including 6-for-8 from 3-point range) and made his only free-throw attempt in 24 minutes.

Key Stretch

The Jazz set the tone on both ends of the court early in the third quarter. Gobert swatted away a layup attempt by New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, and Gordon Hayward threw down two slams. The Jazz rolled from there, pushing the pace and outscoring the Pelicans by 12 points in both the third and fourth quarters en route to their highest-scoring game of the season.

Significant Stats

20.8

The Pelicans shot a respectable 45.5 percent from the field, but they couldn't buy a bucket from the perimeter. Utah defended the arc and forced New Orleans into a 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) shooting night from 3-point range. The Jazz, meanwhile, shot 43.8 percent (14-for-32) from long distance.

25

As a team, the Jazz dished out 25 assists, well above their season average of 19.4. Danté Exum (five) led the way as six Utah players finished with at least three assists.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"On offense, we're just sharing the ball and guys are spaced well. Good things happen when you're unselfish." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Exum (11 points) scored in double figures for the second time in his last three games. ... The Jazz are now 16-1 when they score at least 100 points. ... Gobert blocked at least one shot for the 22nd straight game, the longest active streak in the NBA. ... Utah has now won by 15+ points 13 times this season. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Pelicans 48-37. ... Alec Burks finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Jazz.

Up Next

The Jazz will conclude their three-game road trip when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.