The Roundup—Jazz 126, Clippers 107

In a battle between two injury-ravaged teams, the Jazz went into Los Angeles and pulled away for a 126-107 victory over the Clippers at Staples Center.

Utah (11-11) played without Rudy Gobert (knee), Rodney Hood (ankle), Joe Johnson (wrist), Raul Neto (hamstring) and Danté Exum (shoulder), while LA (8-12) was missing Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (glute), Patrick Beverley (knee) and Milos Teodosic (foot).

Seven Jazz players scored in double figures, with Alec Burks (28 points) and Donovan Mitchell (24 points, 5-for-10 from 3-point range) leading the way.

Ricky Rubio and Thabo Sefolosha had 15 points each; Jonas Jerebko scored 14 points; and Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles each had 12 points. Favors also pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.

Austin Rivers scored 18 of his team-high 25 points in the first half, while Lou Williams added 20 points for the Clippers. DeAndre Jordan finished with eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds in the loss.

Utah has now won four straight games and sits in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Thursday's Best

Burks had one of the best all-around game of his seven-year career as he finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 29 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-for-17 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and he finished with a net rating of +30—almost double that of the next-best player (Royce O'Neale at +17).

Key Stretch

The Jazz struggled a bit out of the gate and fell behind 21-12, but two 3-pointers (including one that resulted in a four-point play) by Burks and a driving layup by Mitchell kick-started Utah's offense.

The Clippers led by seven midway through the third quarter before Utah closed the period on a 20-6 run. Jerebko drilled a corner three and then threw down a putback dunk; Burks hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer; Favors threw down a dunk; and Rubio capped the quarter with a three of his own to give the Jazz a seven-point lead.

The Jazz poured it on in the fourth quarter, going on a 21-4 run to put the game away with just over five minutes remaining. Utah was constantly in transition, converting LA's turnovers and missed shots into easy layups, dunks and 3-pointers. The Jazz grabbed six of their 13 steals in the fourth, and they also hit four 3-pointers and outscored the Clippers 16-4 in the paint. Mitchell, Burks and Sefolosha each drilled a three and threw down a dunk in the first half of the fourth quarter, while Ingles bounced in a three that sent Clippers fans flooding out the exits.

Significant Stats

38

The Jazz had just set a new season high for assists with 31 against the Bucks on Saturday—and they smashed that tonight. Utah finished with 38 assists (the most they've had in a game since Quin Snyder became head coach) with seven players dishing at least three. Rubio, Ingles and Mitchell had six assists each, while Burks and O'Neale each had five.

60+

Give the Jazz (lots of) points for consistency as they scored at least 60 in each half for the first time this season. Utah exploded for 61 points in the first half and then topped it with 65 points in the final two quarters. The Jazz were on fire throughout, shooting 57.6 percent from the field on the night.

17.9

When the Jazz win, they win big. In their 11 wins, they have an average margin of victory of 17.9 points, which leads the NBA.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"[Alec] was just terrific. He's getting more and more solid defensively. ... He got buckets. He's capable of doing that, and we rode him for a long time. He played a long stretch there and was very, very effective. I'm happy to see him have a night like that." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz shot 17-for-35 (48.6 percent) from 3-point range and came within one of tying the franchise record (which they set on Saturday against Milwaukee) for 3-pointers in a game. ... Utah grabbed 13 steals, with Sefolosha and O'Neale grabbing three each. ... The Jazz scored 24 points off of 19 total LA turnovers. ... The Clippers shot 54.3 percent from the field in the loss.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday for Star Wars Night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.