The Roundup—Jazz 125, Magic 85

After a disappointing loss to the Nets on Friday, the Utah Jazz bounced back in a big way with a 125-85 demolition of the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

It was Utah's first road victory of the season, and the team's most lopsided win since they beat the Lakers by 48 points on March 28, 2016.

Rodney Hood exploded for a game-high 31 points, marking the second time he's scored 30+ in his last three games. Hood shot 12-for-21 from the field, including 7-for-13 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes.

Derrick Favors double-doubled with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jonas Jerebko (15 points) and Donovan Mitchell (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz (7-10).

Aaron Gordon led the Magic (8-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Saturday's Best

On Utah's first possession of the game, Favors drained an 18-foot jumper without any hesitation—and he didn't stop there. Whether it was slamming home a putback dunk, finishing through contact, or popping out for a mid-range jumper, Favors had it going all night. He was nearly perfect, shooting 10-for-12 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line en route to a season-high 25 points. Favors added 11 rebounds (six on the offensive glass), three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

.@dfavors14 was just dominant tonight - putting up 25 points (10/12 fg), 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. #TakeNote #UTAatORL pic.twitter.com/WykpflXmEZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 19, 2017

Key Stretch

After a close first quarter (Utah led 29-26 after 12 minutes) the Jazz took off in the second period and didn't look back, using an 18-5 run to build a 16-point lead within five minutes. Thabo Sefolosha scored six quick points, Neto put in a wide-open layup, Hood drilled two threes, and Ekpe Udoh blocked a shot and threw down a dunk. The Jazz would cruise the rest of the way.

Significant Stats

23

With seven 3-pointers tonight, Hood has now made 23 threes over his last five games. He's shooting 52.3 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.

94.4

The Jazz, who lead the NBA in FT%, had another stellar night from the line, shooting 17-for-18 (94.4 percent) as a team. Ironically, the only Jazz player to miss a freebie was Hood, who entered the night ranked seventh in the league in free-throw shooting at 93.0 percent.

+40

The Jazz led by as many as 46 before settling for a 40-point victory, which was Orlando's most lopsided home loss in franchise history.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"It's nice to see the work we've been doing begin to show some results. You don't get too high or too low in this league, but we had a good night tonight, there's no question about it. I think this group has earned the right to play well. ... Everybody was very focused and in the right mindset to play the game." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Sefolosha (knee) and Ricky Rubio (heel) were back on the court after missing Friday's game. ... Rudy Gobert (knee), Joe Johnson (wrist) and Danté Exum (shoulder) remained out for the Jazz. ... Utah ouscored Orlando 50-34 in the paint. ... The Jazz finished with a season-high 31 assists. Raul Neto led Utah with seven assists. ... The Jazz scored 26 points off of Orlando's 16 turnovers. Mitchell led the Jazz with three steals. ... Utah shot 14-for-34 (41.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Monday. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.