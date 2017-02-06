The Roundup—Jazz 120, Hawks 95

The Jazz were sizzling Monday night in Atlanta, leading from wire to wire in a 120-95 rout over the Hawks.

This was Utah's second lopsided victory over Atlanta this season—the Jazz won 95-68 on November 25 in Salt Lake City.

Gordon Hayward scored 15 of his game-high 30 points in the first quarter, and he added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. It was Hayward's second straight (and seventh overall) game with 30+ points this season.

George Hill (22 points), Derrick Favors (20 points) and Rudy Gobert (14 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz (33-19).

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks (30-22) with 21 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. and former Jazz forward Paul Millsap scored 14 points each in the loss.

Monday's Best

Playing in his hometown, Favors had his best game of the season with 20 points (on 10-for-12 shooting), 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 26 minutes. Favors missed two games last week to rest his knee and played only 10 minutes against Charlotte on Saturday, so this game was a much-needed confidence booster for him. He made a huge impact on both sides of the floor for the Jazz tonight.

Key Stretch

The Jazz led by 17 points in the first half before the Hawks cut that lead to three midway through the third quarter, but Utah answered with a quick 10-0 run to blow the game open. Hill sank a runner in the lane. Gobert converted a three-pont play. Hill took some contact and drilled a leaning jumper plus the free throw for a three-point play of his own, and then he grabbed a steal and took it in for a transition layup. The Jazz led by double figures the rest of the way.

Significant Stats

61.3

The Jazz shot the lights out, finishing at 61.3 percent (49-for-80) for the game. Utah made 14 straight field goals in the second half, and eight different players made a shot during that stretch as the Jazz increased their lead from three to 21.

31

The Jazz entered the game averaging 19.2 assists per game. Tonight they finished with 31. Five Utah players—Hill (eight), Hayward (five), Joe Johnson (four), Boris Diaw (four) and Alec Burks (four)—finished with at least four assists.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I'm glad we played well. We're still figuring things out. We shot the ball well and we moved the ball well, which was good to see. We're a long way from being at the level where we want to be at. ... We've been there in a few spurts, but we've got work to do." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 15-1 when they score at least 100 points. ... Gobert finished with three blocks, marking the 21st straight game that he's blocked at least one shot. ... Utah's 120 points tied a season high. The Jazz also scored 120 against Houston on November 29. ... Utah outrebounded Atlanta 44-30.

Up Next

The Jazz will continue their three-game road trip when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.